From the papers it emerges that the Pentagon’s concern that Beijing may actively participate in the war alongside Russia is much more accentuated than what emerges from the unencrypted briefings of the White House and the Department of Defense which, in recent months, have always reassured that they “do not have seen signs” in this sense.

Chinese planes intercepted

One of the memos speaks of an interception of Russian external intelligence, SVR, which claims that the Chinese authorities earlier this year agreed to supply weapons to Vladimir Putin. In the document, entitled ‘The Watch Report’, it is written, literally in large letters, that the Beijing Military Committee “approves the secret transfer of lethal aid to Russia”.

China‘s plan, according to the papers, was to disguise the weapons with civilian equipment. Another memo reads that it is very probable that China will enter the war in the event of “a Ukrainian attack on Russian soil with weapons supplied by NATO”.

Tests with hypersonic missiles

China is not only mentioned in reference to the war in Ukraine. Another document reads about the test of a hypersonic missile conducted on February 25th. The Chinese super rocket – a DF-27 – flew for 12 minutes over 2,100 km with a “high probability” of penetrating US ballistic missile defense systems, according to reports.

