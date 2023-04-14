Home World China has launched surface-to-air missiles in Xinjiang
World

China has launched surface-to-air missiles in Xinjiang

by admin
China has launched surface-to-air missiles in Xinjiang

From the papers it emerges that the Pentagon’s concern that Beijing may actively participate in the war alongside Russia is much more accentuated than what emerges from the unencrypted briefings of the White House and the Department of Defense which, in recent months, have always reassured that they “do not have seen signs” in this sense.

Chinese planes intercepted

One of the memos speaks of an interception of Russian external intelligence, SVR, which claims that the Chinese authorities earlier this year agreed to supply weapons to Vladimir Putin. In the document, entitled ‘The Watch Report’, it is written, literally in large letters, that the Beijing Military Committee “approves the secret transfer of lethal aid to Russia”.

China‘s plan, according to the papers, was to disguise the weapons with civilian equipment. Another memo reads that it is very probable that China will enter the war in the event of “a Ukrainian attack on Russian soil with weapons supplied by NATO”.

Tests with hypersonic missiles

China is not only mentioned in reference to the war in Ukraine. Another document reads about the test of a hypersonic missile conducted on February 25th. The Chinese super rocket – a DF-27 – flew for 12 minutes over 2,100 km with a “high probability” of penetrating US ballistic missile defense systems, according to reports.

Loading…

See also  The model Valentina Boscardin died of Covid at 18: struck down by a thrombosis

You may also like

ZF / CVS announces start of series production...

Florida: ‘Ninja Killer’ executed over thirty years after...

Metallica, review of their album 72 Seasons in...

The three students of the course for mountain...

Who is the man arrested for leaking classified...

Guille Milkyway starts the new Spanish tour of...

Japan strongly pushes sewage into the sea experts:...

Texas, a dairy farm explodes in Dimmit: 18,000...

Avalanche in Val di Rhemes, the three missing...

Why did Trump sue his former lawyer Michael...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy