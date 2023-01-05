Listen to the audio version of the article

China will begin normalizing travel between the mainland and Hong Kong from next Sunday, Jan. 8, Beijing announced today, easing heavy pandemic-related restrictions that have kept the border mostly sealed for nearly three years. All but three of Hong Kong’s 12 mainland crossings had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as of early 2020.

Reopening to counter the current recession

Both Hong Kong and China have adhered to zero-Covid policies where strict travel limits and mandatory quarantine rules have sent arrivals plummeting. The measures have kept families apart, disrupted tourism and halted most business travel, with Hong Kong hit particularly hard and ending 2022 in a deep recession. China‘s Hong Kong and Macao affairs office has announced that travel will “resume gradually and in an orderly manner” from Sunday, the same day China lifts mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals.

Part of the restrictions still in place

However the measures are not a return to a full reopening. Persons traveling to the mainland from Hong Kong will still need to submit a negative nucleic acid test result taken 48 hours prior to departure. Immigration authorities will start resuming visas for mainland citizens to travel to Hong Kong and Macao “based on the epidemic situation and service capabilities” in the two locations, the announcement said.

The official statement does not specify how many checkpoints will be reopened or if there is a daily quota of authorized transits for the border crossings, details that will be discussed by the Hong Kong government during a scheduled press conference. Hong Kong local media reported in recent days that the first phase of the reopening of the border will see a daily quota of 50,000-100,000 at border crossings.