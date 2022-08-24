- BBC Visual News Team
- （BBC Visual Journalism Team）
China’s longest river, the Yangtze River, is suffering an unprecedented drought due to month-long heat and record-low rainfall.
The water levels of lakes and tributaries have dropped, exposing the riverbed, even exposing the 600-year-old Buddhist stone carvings and reef pedestals of Guanyin Pavilion in Ezhou, Hubei Province.
The water level of the Yangtze River has dropped, making it difficult for hydropower stations to generate electricity. Some places have taken emergency measures to save electricity, including shutting down factories, shortening business hours in stores, and turning off air conditioners in office buildings to cope with the situation of high electricity demand and insufficient power supply capacity.
Among the big cities along the Yangtze River, Shanghai has turned off the famous landscape lights on the Bund and Pudong, and Luzhou, Sichuan has turned off street lights at different times to reduce the pressure on the power grid.
According to China’s Ministry of Water Resources, summer rainfall on the Yangtze River was the lowest since records began in 1961. China’s National Climate Center also said that the intensity of this round of sustained heat waves has hit the strongest level since 1961.
The high temperature weather has reached its peak recently. The China Central Meteorological Observatory issued the highest high temperature red warning signal for six consecutive days from August 12 to 17.
A mountain fire broke out at the junction of Sichuan Province and Chongqing City. Among them, Chongqing was particularly affected by the disaster.
Other provinces in the Yangtze River basin are also guarding against bushfires.
Last week, Chongqing’s Beibei district recorded a record-breaking 45 degrees Celsius.
Thirsty riverbeds, bottomless lakes
In an area that relies on river water to irrigate farmland, lakes that rely on the Yangtze for water supply, such as Dongting Lake in Hunan, have shrunk dramatically.
According to local officials, the area of Poyang Lake in Jiangxi, China’s largest freshwater lake, has shrunk by 75 percent, and farmers around the lake have long relied on its fertile water for irrigation.
The sharp drop in water levels has also affected drinking water supplies. This forced the authorities to “release water” from the Three Gorges and Danjiangkou reservoirs, according to the official China Central Television.
This severe drought threatens the autumn harvest in the Yangtze River Basin. Thousands of acres of farmland in Sichuan alone have failed to harvest.
According to the current weather forecast, this round of extreme high temperatures will continue until the end of August.