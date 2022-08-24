Home World China heat and drought: Geographical imprint of record-breaking extreme weather – BBC News
China heat and drought: Geographical imprint of record-breaking extreme weather – BBC News

image source,Xinhua

image caption,

Poyang Lake appears as a “tree of the earth” landscape due to drying up.

China’s longest river, the Yangtze River, is suffering an unprecedented drought due to month-long heat and record-low rainfall.

The water levels of lakes and tributaries have dropped, exposing the riverbed, even exposing the 600-year-old Buddhist stone carvings and reef pedestals of Guanyin Pavilion in Ezhou, Hubei Province.

video caption,

The thousand-year-old stone island Luoxing Pier on Poyang Lake has completely emerged from the water nearly two months earlier than in previous years, and the surrounding riverbed has become a “prairie”.

image source,Xinhua

image caption,

The Leshan Giant Buddha in Sichuan, located at the junction of three upstream tributaries of the Yangtze River, has its base exposed due to the falling water level.

The water level of the Yangtze River has dropped, making it difficult for hydropower stations to generate electricity. Some places have taken emergency measures to save electricity, including shutting down factories, shortening business hours in stores, and turning off air conditioners in office buildings to cope with the situation of high electricity demand and insufficient power supply capacity.

Among the big cities along the Yangtze River, Shanghai has turned off the famous landscape lights on the Bund and Pudong, and Luzhou, Sichuan has turned off street lights at different times to reduce the pressure on the power grid.

