China Increases Military Exercises Simulating Blockade of Taiwan, Preparations Nearing Completion

China Increases Military Exercises Simulating Blockade of Taiwan

August 1, 2023

A recent report by “Nikkei Asia” has pointed out that China has significantly increased its military exercises simulating the blockade of Taiwan since the visit of former U.S. Federal Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August of last year. Drone aerial photos and expert opinions suggest that China may complete preparations for the blockade of Taiwan in the near future.

According to the report, since March of this year, the frequency of joint planes in the airspace east of Taiwan has seen a significant increase. In April, there were a total of 10 days with shared planes, followed by 12 days in May, 6 days in June, and 12 days in July. In recent days, more than 30 shared planes have been observed flying around Taiwan daily.

Previously, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) rarely operated in the area east of Taiwan. However, in April, the Chinese aircraft carrier “Shandong” was sent to the Western Pacific for the first time to conduct take-off and landing exercises for approximately a month. In December of last year, another aircraft carrier, the “Liaoning,” was also conducting take-off and landing exercises in the waters east of Taiwan.

The activities of the Russian military in the east of Taiwan have also begun to increase. In May, two Russian frigates appeared in the area and operated for over a month. Experts suggest that this increase in activity could be attributed to changes in Sino-Russian relations caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese military expert, Guo Yuren, warned that these developments indicate that China is already in the mobilization stage where it can immediately invade Taiwan if necessary. He pointed out that once the Communist Army enters the Western Pacific, it will be able to block Taiwan from three directions, with the Chinese aircraft carrier serving as a major boost. China has plans to build its third aircraft carrier, “Fujian,” and is also planning a fourth aircraft carrier. This would enable China to further strengthen its ability to block Taiwan from the East China Sea, South China Sea, and Western Pacific.

In response to China‘s increasing military activities, Taiwan has been strengthening its self-defense capabilities in various ways. The Taiwan military has deployed a radar network along the Danshui River to prevent the Communist Army from entering Taipei. Additionally, Taiwan has deployed a long-range early warning radar purchased from the United States, which can observe the situation in China from a distance of 3,000 kilometers.

Furthermore, Taiwan and the United States have continued to expand their military cooperation. The U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2023 has approved $10 billion in military aid for Taiwan over five years. Bilateral defense personnel exchanges have also progressed, and U.S. troop presence in Taiwan has increased significantly.

Foreign Minister Wu Zhaoxie of the Republic of China emphasized that Taiwan is taking many measures to strengthen self-defense but acknowledged the uncertainty regarding combat support from other countries. Wu Zhaoxie urged the need for an alliance of countries with shared values to effectively counter China‘s expansionary ambitions.

As tensions escalate across the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan remains resilient in the face of external threats, cherishing freedom and democracy. While China continues to send planes and ships to disturb the region, it is met with growing public resentment.

Source: Watch China

