The quarantine in Zhengzhou, in the heart of the country, is the headquarters of the mega iPhone factory of the Taiwanese Foxconn. It will last until November 9th. The outbreak of Covid-19 that broke out two days ago had made workers flee to the street, in a panic. Production, already penalized by the shortage of chips, slows down. Ultimately, China is struggling to keep the pandemic under control by binding it to the dogma of Zero-Covid-19, the backbone of the leadership that has emerged victorious from the new Congress.

Waiting for less binding rules

Faced with restrictions rather than contagions, the Chinese economy is in turmoil, asking and expecting a relaxation of the strict quarantine rules, and reopening on the side of arrivals from abroad, now reduced to a dropper. A sort of rumor about the formula “three days in the hotel, two at home on arrival” has spread widely among Chinese social media and in communities abroad that are asking for a change to unblock the impasse that has lasted for months . The Chinese stock exchanges at the beginning of the week gained a robust 6% after a week of bursting sales with the indices at their lowest in three and a half years precisely on the rumors of the reopening of the post-Covid borders with a Committee set up ad hoc for the reopening of the borders in March 2023.

Foreigners’ denial

The Foreign Ministry was forced to deny the news just as spokesman Zhao Lijian announced the arrival on November 4 of the first post-Covid European foreign leader, Olaf Scholz, at the invitation of outgoing premier Li Keqiang, a great associate of the former chancellor Angela Merkel.

A less draconian Chinese attitude also seemed possible after the words addressed by Minister Wang Yi to Antony Blinken (“The US must stop holding back China‘s development through exports and investments and stop wearing colored glasses to make subjective assumptions, not to mention the let ideological prejudice cloud your view “). Clearly, fully reopening bilateral trade is impossible if the borders remain closed.

The example of Hong Kong

Yet the example of Hong Kong is clear. The former British colony that passed to China 25 years ago, after having faced a thousand difficulties in managing the pandemic (it has a population of just eight million inhabitants), on 23 September announced the overcoming of the mandatory quarantine for those entering from abroad. or from Taiwan starting September 26. The turning point is working and air traffic has started up again.