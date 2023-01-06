Listen to the audio version of the article

China is in talks with Pfizer Inc to obtain a license that will allow domestic drugmakers to produce and distribute a generic version of US company Paxlovid’s COVID-19 antiviral drug in China, three sources told Reuters.

China‘s medical products regulator – the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) – has been conducting talks with Pfizer since late last month, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

Beijing is keen to finalize the terms of the licensing deal ahead of the Lunar New Year which starts on Jan. 22, the source said.

Chinese hospitals are under severe pressure after the government abruptly abandoned its “zero-COVID” policy last month, causing infections to soar. The growing tide of infections across the country has overwhelmed hospitals, emptied pharmacies of medicines and caused international alarm.

Paxlovid, which was shown to reduce hospitalizations in high-risk patients by about 90% in a clinical trial, is in high demand with many Chinese trying to get the drug overseas and have it shipped to China. Beijing has been largely resistant to Western vaccines and treatments. Oral treatment Paxlovid is one of the few foreigners that it has approved.

In February last year, China approved Paxlovid, which was expected to be widely available in hospitals, to treat high-risk patients in several provinces. Pfizer last month reached an agreement to export Paxlovid to China through a local company to make the medicine more widely available.