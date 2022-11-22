Home World China is Qatar’s largest trading partner
China is Qatar’s largest trading partner

2022-11-21 19:30

In recent years, China-Qatar economic and trade cooperation has maintained a new momentum of rapid development. China has become Qatar’s largest trading partner since 2020, and Qatar is also an important natural gas partner of my country. my country mainly imports liquefied natural gas, crude oil, polyethylene, etc. from Qatar; exports machinery and equipment, electrical and electronic products, and metal products to Qatar.

Data show that in 2021, the bilateral trade volume between China and Qatar will be US$17.17 billion, a year-on-year increase of 57%. In the first half of this year, the bilateral trade volume between China and Qatar will be US$12.83 billion, a year-on-year increase of 71%.

In October this year, Qatar’s ambassador to China, Mohamed Abdullah Al-Dohmi, publicly stated that he looked forward to further strengthening cooperation with China in trade, investment, sports and other fields. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Commerce, in 2020, the direct investment stock of Chinese enterprises in the card will reach 620 million US dollars.



