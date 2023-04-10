Home World China is simulating attacks on Taiwan in military exercises around the island
China is simulating attacks on Taiwan in military exercises around the island

China is simulating attacks on Taiwan in military exercises around the island

On Monday, China began its third day of military exercises around Taiwan: so far it has simulated attacks on the island, encircling it with military aircraft and ships and violating the air defense identification zone for the first time with J-15 fighter planes (ADIZ) of Taiwan, the airspace access to which is regulated and monitored for reasons of national security. Taiwan’s defense minister said 70 military planes and 11 ships were detected in the island’s air defense identification zone on the second day of the exercises: none entered Taiwan territory, but 35 planes crossed the Taiwan border. done in international waters between China and Taiwan.

The exercises also took place very close to the territory of Japan, which on Monday announced the take-off of some jets to monitor the actions of the Chinese armed forces.

Taiwan is an island that has governed itself independently for over seventy years but which China considers part of its territory, and whose autonomy the United States strongly defends: on Saturday, China announced three days of military exercises around in Taiwan in what appeared to be a direct response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to the United States and her meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. However, the Chinese exercises so far have been smaller in scope than those carried out last summer in response to the visit to Taiwan by former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

– Read also: According to Macron, the European Union should not meddle in the issues between China and Taiwan

