Xinhua News Agency, Madrid, March 5 (Xie Yuzhi) The 2023 World Engineering Day series celebrations were held in Madrid, Spain from March 2 to 4. The delegation of experts in the field of engineering science and technology organized by the China Association for Science and Technology conducted exchanges with international counterparts in various forums, demonstrating China‘s open attitude to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the international engineering community and contribute more engineering wisdom and strength to the world.

Under the impetus of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations, UNESCO designated March 4th as the “World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development” (“World Engineering Day”) in 2019 to enhance the public’s understanding of engineering and engineers in sustainable development. Awareness of important role in development.

At the International Forum on “Engineering Creates the Future of Cities” held on the 2nd and 3rd, a number of experts in the field of engineering technology in China delivered wonderful reports: Ling Wen, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, shared China‘s plan to deal with population challenges; He Jing, an observer of the Environmental Committee, talked about the outstanding contributions of Asian women in promoting the innovation and development of construction engineering technology.

In addition, Song Yonghua, member of the Standing Committee of the China Association for Science and Technology and President of the University of Macau, represented the China Association for Science and Technology at the “International Organization Roundtable Forum” with the title “Developing International and Institutional Cooperation to Build a Sustainable Smart City Based on Carbon-Neutral Energy Systems” and introduced Macao. Experience in a related field. Huang Wei, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, also spoke at the roundtable forum on behalf of the Asian Federation of Engineering Organizations.

Gong Ke, a Chinese scientist and former chairman of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations, said that the World Engineering Day event is a platform for international exchanges and cooperation. Through active participation, “we hope to demonstrate China‘s open attitude and continue to learn from each other’s advanced experience, keep learning and collaborating”.

The World Federation of Engineering Organizations was established in 1968 under the initiative and support of UNESCO, with its headquarters in Paris. After more than 50 years of development, the organization has members covering more than 100 countries and regions in the world. In 1981, China Association for Science and Technology formally joined this organization on behalf of China.

