Jiangmen Daily News (Zhang Maosheng and Lin Lijun) On November 30, “Integrating the Greater Bay Area and Concentricity to the Future” – China (Jiangmen) “Qiaomengyuan” docking RCEP cloud investment promotion conference was held, which is the city’s global An important continuation of the Merchants Conference. Xu Ningning, Executive Director of China-ASEAN Business Council, Chairman of RCEP Industrial Cooperation Committee, Zheng Xiaoyi, Deputy Mayor, Chen Hongbo, Deputy Director of Tsinghua Science Park Management Committee, Senior Executive Vice President of TusHoldings, Chairman of International Association of Science Parks and Innovation Areas (IASP) Leaders and guests made video speeches respectively, and relevant political and business representatives gave keynote speeches focusing on RCEP opportunities.

The event set up 12 sub-venues around the world, including Bangkok, Thailand, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The whole process was held online and broadcast live to the world.

Xu Ningning said that this promotion event will help promote the organic connection between the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the opening and cooperation of RCEP in Jiangmen, and promote the more effective integration of local governments and entrepreneurs into the RCEP economic cooperation circle to seek common development.

Entrusted by Municipal Party Committee Secretary Chen Anming and Mayor Wu Xiaohui, Zheng Xiaoyi extended a warm welcome to the guests attending the event, and pointed out that Jiangmen will embrace RCEP with a more proactive attitude and build a high-quality international first-class industrial cluster and trade cluster for RCEP member countries , logistics base and business environment, strive to create an RCEP Guangdong Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Zone, and build an important gateway and bridgehead for Guangdong to participate in RCEP cooperation. Entrepreneurs from RCEP member countries are welcome to visit Jiangmen and invest in business. Welcome all people with lofty ideals to come to Overseas Chinese Both innovate and start businesses, build dreams and realize dreams.