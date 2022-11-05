Original title: A total of 9.86 million tons of goods transported

On November 4, the reporter learned from China Railway Kunming Bureau Group Co., Ltd. that as of November 3, the China-Laos Railway has transported 9.86 million tons of goods since its operation for 11 months. The role of the channel is more prominent.

According to reports, at present, 25 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China have successively operated cross-border freight trains on the China-Laos Railway, and the “Lancang-Mekong Express” international freight trains have been operated on a regular basis. The “Lanmei Express Line” has the characteristics of fast customs clearance, high operation speed, and controllable arrival time, and is favored by many cross-border enterprises. Open row 225 columns. Cargo transportation has covered Laos, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore and other countries and regions. The categories of transported goods have expanded from more than 100 kinds of commodities such as fertilizers at the initial stage of opening to more than 1,200 kinds of goods such as electronics, photovoltaics, and cold chain fruits.

Since the opening of the China-Laos railway, the railway department has deeply explored new modes of railway international transportation such as “Lancang-Mekong Express Line + Cross-border E-commerce”, “China-Laos Railway + China-Europe Railway Express”, which has enhanced the radiation effect and cross-border freight capacity of the China-Laos railway. More enterprises enjoy the opportunities and dividends brought by the China-Laos Railway. Up to now, 37 international freight trains of “Lanmei Express Line + Cross-border E-commerce” have operated, with a value of over 200 million yuan. At present, all freight stations of the China-Laos Railway have been put into use, and the China-Laos Railway has achieved seamless links with the new western land-sea corridor and the China-Europe freight train.

It is understood that in order to optimize China-Laos railway transportation services, the railway department has customized logistics solutions for enterprise cargo owners, optimized and adjusted the tariff policy for railway container exit and container empty-heavy intermodal transportation, greatly reduced container delay usage fees, and free storage time before shipping again. The relaxation has reduced the logistics cost of enterprises, and established 4 overseas container return points in Laem Chabang Port and Bangkok City in Thailand, Hai Phong City and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, to better promote the export and launching of containers, and facilitate the development of multimodal transport of containers. (Hu Xiaorong)

(Editor-in-charge: Xu Qian, Zhu Hongxia)

