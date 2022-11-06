China-Laos Railway’s 11-month cargo transportation volume has repeatedly hit new highs (Photo by Wang Panbo)

On November 4, the reporter learned from China Railway Kunming Bureau Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Kunming Bureau Group”) that as of November 3, the China-Laos Railway had transported a total of 9.86 million tons of goods, of which 1.35 million tons were transported in October. , once again breaking the historical record of single-month transportation of goods, and the transportation performance is outstanding. The transportation capacity between China and ASEAN is larger, the effect is higher, the timeliness is faster, the cost is lower, and the radiation range is wider, and the role of the golden channel is more prominent.

At present, 25 domestic provinces and cities have successively operated cross-border freight trains on the China-Laos Railway, and the “Lancang-Mekong Express” international freight trains have been operated on a regular basis. Controllable and other characteristics, since the opening of the bank, it has been favored and chosen by many cross-border enterprises. The number of bank openings has been expanded from the initial on-demand opening to at least three fixed openings per week. Up to now, a total of 225 lines have been opened. Cargo transportation has covered Laos, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore and other countries and regions. The categories of transported goods have expanded from more than 100 kinds of fertilizers and department stores in the early days of opening to more than 1,200 kinds of electronics, photovoltaics, and cold chain fruits.

Exploring new modes of freight transport has achieved initial results. The railway department actively explores and implements new modes of railway international transportation such as “Lancang-Mekong Express Line + Cross-border E-commerce”, “China-Laos Railway + China-Europe Railway Express”, which enhances the radiation effect of the China-Laos Railway and cross-border freight capacity for more enterprises to enjoy Opportunities and dividends brought by the China-Laos Railway. Up to now, 37 international freight trains of “Lancang-Mekong Express Line + Cross-border E-commerce” have operated, with the value of goods exceeding 200 million yuan. The railway trackless station in the Comprehensive Bonded Zone has been completed and put into use. At present, all freight stations of the China-Laos Railway have been put into use, and the China-Laos Railway has achieved seamless links with the new western land-sea corridor and the China-Europe freight train.

During the period, the railway department customized logistics solutions for enterprise cargo owners, further optimized and adjusted the tariff policy for railway box outbound and container empty-heavy intermodal transportation, greatly reduced the container delay usage fee, and relaxed the free storage time before shipping to reduce logistics costs. According to the characteristics of the large number of transit goods on the China-Laos Railway, 4 overseas container return points have been established in Laem Chabang Port in Thailand, Bangkok City, Hai Phong City and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, to better promote the departure and launching of containers and facilitate the multimodal transport of containers. develop. (China Daily Yunnan reporter station)

