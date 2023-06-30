China, large travel agency pays over 6,300 euros to employees who have a child

Listen to the audio version of the article

Chinese online travel agency Trip.com said on Friday it would pay 50,000 yuan (over 6,300 euros at June 30 exchange rates) to employees for each child they have starting July 1. This is the first such initiative by a large private company in China as the country struggles with an aging population.

The company, one of the world‘s largest online travel agencies with 400 million users, said it would pay parents a cash subsidy of 10,000 yuan a year for five years for every child born to its employees, not only in China, but all over the world. The program will cost the company about 1 billion yuan, the company said in a statement.

“I have always suggested that the government give money to families with children, especially with multiple children, to help young people fulfill their desire to have children,” Trip.com executive chairman James Liang said in a statement. “Companies can also play a role within their capabilities to build an atmosphere conducive to fertility.”

In the wake of the “one-child policy” that lasted from 1980 to 2015, demographers have warned that China will age before it gets rich, as its workforce shrinks and local governments, often already in debt, spend more on their elderly population.

China‘s birth rate fell to 6.77 births per 1,000 people last year, from 7.52 births in 2021, the lowest on record.

Authorities ruled in 2021 that couples can have up to three children, but couples have been reluctant to have children during the Covid years.

Young people cite high childcare and education costs, low income, a weak social safety net, and gender inequality as daunting factors.

Liang, who is also a demographer, released a book this year titled “Population Strategies: How Population Affects the Economy and Innovation” and suggested that 2% of China‘s GDP should be earmarked for encouraging fertility .

