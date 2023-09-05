China-Latin America Digital Technology Cooperation Forum Calls for Enhanced International Collaboration on Digital Governance

China-Latin America Digital Technology Cooperation Forum Held in Chongqing Calls for Strengthening International Cooperation on Digital Governance

On September 4, the 2023 China-Latin America and Caribbean Countries Digital Technology Cooperation Forum was held in Chongqing. Leaders from competent government departments, envoys stationed in China, and representatives from relevant international organizations from 16 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean attended the meeting. The purpose of the forum was to discuss how to seize new opportunities in digital technology and stimulate new momentum for China-Latin America cooperation.

Qiu Xiaoqi, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Latin American Affairs, expressed China‘s support for all countries to flourish on the digital “big stage” and its opposition to technological blockade, digital iron curtain, and technological hegemony. China is willing to provide new opportunities for the development of countries worldwide, including Latin American and Caribbean countries, and warmly welcomes their active participation in global development initiatives, specifically digital economy cooperation. The goal is to jointly promote a more inclusive, inclusive, and resilient global development.

Daniel Firmus, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation of Argentina, stated that Latin American and Caribbean countries are eager to deepen their relationship with China through this forum. Various countries within the region have held meetings discussing the use of science and technology to promote research in fields such as space exploration, ocean research, and technological development. Additionally, they hope that science and technology can help them overcome current economic challenges.

Many representatives from Latin American and Caribbean countries expressed their desire to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields, including science and technology. They also aimed to attract more Chinese companies to invest in their countries. Omar Paganini, Minister of Industry, Energy, and Mines of Uruguay, highlighted the long-standing strategic partnership between Uruguay and China, expressing their interest in cooperation in science and technology.

During the forum, the “Chongqing Initiative of China-Latin America and Caribbean Countries Digital Technology Cooperation Forum” was released. It emphasized the importance of interconnection, interoperability, and taking advantage of the opportunity for high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road.” The initiative called for the promotion of 5G and data centers’ construction, as well as the wider application of digital technology in areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and more. The forum also aimed to strengthen international cooperation in digital governance and support the establishment of a more inclusive and representative global digital governance system.

The forum concluded with positive outcomes and highlighted the shared commitment towards advancing digital technology cooperation between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries.

