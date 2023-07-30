China-Latin America Poverty Reduction and Development Forum: Promoting Cooperation for Sustainable Development

China and Latin America Hold Poverty Reduction and Development Forum

A forum aimed at deepening poverty reduction exchanges and enhancing development resilience was recently held between China and several Latin American and Caribbean countries. The third China-Latin America Poverty Reduction and Development Forum, organized by the China International Center for Poverty Alleviation and hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China, brought together officials, business representatives, experts, scholars, and United Nations agencies to discuss ways to promote poverty reduction and sustainable development.

Representatives from countries such as Nicaragua, Venezuela, Argentina, El Salvador, Cuba, Brazil, and Colombia attended the virtual forum. During the event, participants shared their progress and difficulties in poverty reduction, opening up new avenues for future cooperation. Miguel Angel Aguirre Nunez, deputy director of the International Relations Department of the Mexican Ministry of Welfare, praised the forum for providing a platform for dialogue and exchange, enabling all parties to learn from each other and gain a deeper understanding of China‘s poverty reduction practices.

The forum also highlighted the need for international cooperation to tackle poverty and achieve sustainable development goals. Qiao Zhan, Deputy Representative of the United Nations Development Program in China, emphasized the importance of strengthening international cooperation, which not only brings opportunities for development but also provides support and experience. Alberto Arenas, Director of the Social Development Division of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, stressed the need for joint efforts to eradicate poverty, including the collaboration between China and other countries in the region.

The achievements of China and Latin America in promoting sustainable development were discussed during the forum. Examples, such as China-aided agricultural technology cooperation in Dominica and a Chinese company’s efforts to promote environmental protection and sustainable fishery development in Brazil, were cited as successful cases. Participants expressed the desire to strengthen cooperation to further advance poverty reduction.

Liu Junwen, director of the China International Center for Poverty Alleviation, emphasized China‘s commitment to sharing poverty reduction experience and knowledge with other countries, especially developing nations. He called for wider, higher-level, and deeper international cooperation in poverty reduction.

Paul Robert Feldman, a professor at the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil, praised the deepening cooperation between Latin American countries and China, highlighting the increased trade volume and Chinese investments in infrastructure projects. He suggested that the two sides align development strategies and further strengthen cooperation in poverty reduction.

Li Yue, inspector of China National Rural Revitalization Bureau, reaffirmed China‘s dedication as a strong promoter of global poverty reduction. He expressed China‘s willingness to build an institutionalized and multi-level knowledge sharing system with Latin America, utilizing the China-Latin America Poverty Reduction and Development Forum as a high-level platform for exchange and cooperation.

The China-Latin America Poverty Reduction and Development Forum serves as an important milestone in the collaboration between the two regions. It solidifies poverty reduction and development as key areas of cooperation, reflecting the shared aspirations and needs of both sides. By learning from each other’s experiences and working together, China and Latin American countries aim to create a better future for their people.

