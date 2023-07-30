China-Latin America Poverty Reduction and Development Forum: Strengthening International Cooperation for Sustainable Development

China and Latin American Countries Strengthen Cooperation at Poverty Reduction and Development Forum

The third China-Latin America Poverty Reduction and Development Forum was recently held via video, bringing together representatives from various Latin American and Caribbean countries, experts and scholars, business representatives, and UN agencies in China. The forum, hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China and organized by the China International Center for Poverty Alleviation, aimed to deepen poverty reduction exchanges and enhance development resilience.

The forum served as a platform for dialogue and exchange, allowing participants to share experiences and discuss key issues such as promoting poverty reduction and sustainable development. Representatives from countries such as Nicaragua, Venezuela, Argentina, El Salvador, Cuba, Brazil, and Colombia joined the meeting, exchanging views with their Chinese counterparts.

“The China-Latin America Poverty Reduction and Development Forum provides a good platform for dialogue and exchange,” said Miguel Angel Aguirre Nunez, deputy director of the International Relations Department of the Mexican Ministry of Welfare. He praised the forum for enabling all parties to learn from each other and gain a deeper understanding of China‘s poverty reduction practices.

The forum highlighted the interconnectedness of countries and the shared fate of the world. Qiao Zhan, Deputy Representative of the United Nations Development Program in China, expressed the importance of international cooperation in providing support and experience for the development of countries and regions. He emphasized the joint efforts of all parties to achieve the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Alberto Arenas, Director of the Social Development Division of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, stressed that poverty eradication requires the collaboration of all parties, including China. He acknowledged China‘s exploration of a poverty reduction path and called for joint efforts to create inclusive development and ensure basic human rights.

During the forum, participants discussed the achievements of China and Latin America in promoting sustainable development. They shared progress and difficulties in poverty reduction, broadening their perspectives for future cooperation. Several successful collaborations were highlighted, such as China-aided agricultural technology cooperation in Dominica and environmental initiatives in Brazil.

Guardado, a high-level representative of the El Salvador Ministry of Agriculture, highlighted the need for international cooperation and scientific and technological innovation in poverty reduction. He expressed El Salvador’s commitment to working with China and other Latin American countries to promote global poverty reduction and create a better future.

Wang Peng, director of the Development and Strategy Research Office of the Latin American Institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, emphasized China‘s rich experience in poverty reduction. He highlighted China‘s initiatives such as the “Belt and Road” and global development initiatives as important drivers for China-Latin America poverty reduction and development cooperation.

Verma Alfred Castro Soteldo, a high-level representative of the Venezuelan Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, acknowledged China‘s poverty reduction achievements and expressed Venezuela’s willingness to further strengthen cooperation and improve people’s well-being.

Liu Junwen, director of the China International Center for Poverty Alleviation, emphasized the importance of international cooperation in poverty reduction. He highlighted China‘s commitment to sharing its experience and knowledge with developing countries, promoting wider and higher-level international cooperation.

Paul Robert Feldman, a professor at the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil, commended the deepening cooperation between Latin American countries and China. He mentioned China‘s investments in infrastructure fields in Latin America and the opportunities brought by initiatives like the “Belt and Road.” He called for further alignment of development strategies and cooperation in poverty reduction.

Li Yue, inspector of China National Rural Revitalization Bureau, emphasized China‘s active role in global poverty reduction and highlighted the partnership between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries. He expressed China‘s willingness to institutionalize and enhance knowledge sharing with Latin America, making the China-Latin America Poverty Reduction and Development Forum a high-level platform for engagement and cooperation.

The forum concluded with a strong commitment to deepening cooperation between China and Latin American countries in poverty reduction and development. The exchange of ideas and experiences will contribute to the realization of inclusive development and the improvement of people’s well-being.

(Edited by Shu Mengqing, People’s Daily, July 30, 2023)

