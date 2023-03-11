Listen to the audio version of the article

Li Qiang is the new Chinese premier: the National People’s Congress, the legislative branch of the parliament, elected him with 2,936 votes in favour, 3 against and eight abstentions. President Xi Jinping, his sponsor, signed the nomination decree which, amid the applause of the classroom, was followed by the handover between outgoing Prime Minister Li Keqiang and incoming Li Qiang.

Li, among President Xi Jinping’s most trusted allies, is the former head of the Communist Party of Shanghai who had overseen the draconian lockdown of April and May 2022 to counter the wave of Covid-19 outbreaks: the disastrous management of the crisis , with widespread protests and clashes, had questioned the possibility of his ascent to the top of the CCP and the state. The close ties with Xi, according to observers, have allowed him to emerge unscathed from the affair.

Since then, Li and his colleagues have opened doors to the business elite, offering reassurances about government support for the private sector, in efforts to persuade those who had moved abroad during the pandemic to return. Chinese.

Major party officials generally wait for their government posts to be made official and formalized, but Li, immediately after being named number 2 of the CCP at the XX National Congress in October, allegedly assumed the leadership of a national anti-Covid task force, carrying out – according to media reconstructions – also a role of persuasion with Xi for the abandonment of the ‘zero tolerance’ policy for the coronavirus.

Li, considered a pragmatist with good management skills with the business world, has shown – according to some observers – to be more than just a Xi loyalist that many expected, playing leading roles in the fight against Covid as well as in terms of economic growth