Li Qiang is the new Chinese premier: the National People’s Congress, the legislative branch of parliament, elected him with 2,936 votes in favour, 3 against and eight abstentions. President Xi Jinping, his sponsor, signed the nomination decree which, amid the applause of the classroom, was followed by the handover between outgoing Prime Minister Li Keqiang and incoming Li Qiang.

Li, among the president’s most trusted allies Xi Jinpingis the former head of the Communist Party of Shanghai who had overseen the draconian lockdown of April and May 2022 to counter the wave of outbreaks of Covid-19: the disastrous management of the crisis, with widespread protests and clashes, had questioned the possibility of his ascent to the top of the CCP and the state.

Close ties with Xi, according to observers, allowed him to emerge unscathed from the affair. Since, Li and his colleagues have opened doors to the business elite, offering reassurances about government support for the private sector, in efforts to persuade those who had moved abroad during the pandemic to return to China. Top party officials typically wait for their government posts to be made official and formalized, but Li immediately after being named number 2 of the CCP at the XX National Congress in October he would assume the leadership of a national task force anti-Covidperforming – according to media reconstructions – also a role of persuasion at Xi for the abandonment of the policy of ‘zero tolerance’ to the coronavirus.

Li, considered a pragmatist with good management skills with the business world, has shown – according to some observers – to be more than just a Xi loyalist that many expected, playing leading roles in the fight against Covid as well as in terms of economic growth.