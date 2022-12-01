Home World China loosens its “zero Covid” strategy, driven by protests and a stagnant economy
The “zero Covid” policy of the People’s Republic of China could be at a turning point, cornered by street demonstrations in recent days and by the performance of the economy which is heavily affected by the lockdowns imposed in many cities.

The signal comes directly from the Chinese vice premier and number one head of anti-Covid policy, Sun Chunlan, quoted by the Xinhua news agency. In fact, Sun declared that “a new phase and mission” is opening in the control of the coronavirus pandemic. “With the toxicity of the Omicron variant decreasing, the vaccination rate increasing, and the experience accumulated in epidemic control and prevention, China‘s pandemic containment faces a new phase and a new mission,” Sun said. .

His speech follows that of the National Health Commission, which announced the rectification of the current pandemic measures and asked local governments to “respond and resolve the reasonable demands of the masses”‘ in a timely manner. Sun also spoke of a “human-focused approach” and that China should improve its “diagnosis, testing, treatment and quarantine” measures, continue to increase vaccination rates, especially among the elderly, and boost medicines and resources medical.

Lightening in Beijing, Guangzhou, Chongqing and Shanghai

Some measures, which follow other easing measures in recent days, have already been implemented. Beijing will allow home isolation for patients infected with low-risk Covid-19, starting from the most populous central district, that of Chaoyang. Low-risk patients will be able to self-isolate for a week if they wish, he said Bloomberg, citing sources close to the dossier. At present, the infected are compulsorily sent to government quarantine sites regardless of severity to stop transmission chains. The new policy has already begun in Chaoyang, home to some 3.6 million people as well as embassies and offices of foreign companies, and will set an example for other districts based on a response that takes into account limited resources and the need for prevent the social unrest that manifested itself organically last weekend.

Find out more

Furthermore, dozens of districts of Guangzhou, Chongqing and Shanghai, cities where an increase in coronavirus cases has been recorded, have been ‘freed’ from the restrictions imposed by the authorities to limit infections since December 1st.

