Source title: China Luxury Bo Luxury Exhibition Center launches Douyin e-commerce traffic new game to accelerate the upgrade of the second luxury industry

In recent years, Douyin e-commerce has been based on global interest e-commerce, helping many businesses in many industries to achieve good results in the field of live broadcast e-commerce. During this year’s Douyin 818 Discovery Good Things Festival, Douyin e-commerce jewelry fashion luxury industry and China Luxury Bo set up a luxury exhibition center to actively explore the innovative model of the second luxury digital economy. The online and offline linkage method brings together more than 50 jewelry trendy luxury industry experts to present a rich variety of second-luxury exquisite products, combined with the Douyin platform traffic gameplay, to jointly create a visual feast of trendy luxury categories for users. The “China Luxury Expo Luxury Exhibition Center × Douyin 818 Discovery Good Things Festival” event lasted for two days on August 11th and August 12th. The business side activities were arranged tightly, and the Douyin e-commerce platform was committed to providing more technologies With operational support, it provides a steady stream of development impetus for the improvement of the service quality of the China Luxury Exhibition Center. During the event, the Douyin e-commerce jewelry fashion luxury industry not only deeply linked the outstanding talents of the platform to attract the attention of young people, but also created an immersive experience through various scenes, various products, and multi-playing methods, making the personalized trendy luxury goods shine and stimulate Brand consumption in the second luxury industry achieved new growth. The event invited more than 50 Douyin platform anchors to live broadcast, including many excellent anchors, such as: Feiyu Xia Yan, Feiyu Yang Zi, Jimei Lige, Hero Tiezhu, etc., leading many users across time and space to participate in the event. At the scene of various exhibits in the luxury exhibition center, the anchors accompany cloud users to watch, browse, chat, and buy, achieving “multi-polar growth” in exposure, interaction, and consumption. In addition to relying on high-quality content and high popularity, the event brought together more than 80 second-hand luxury goods owners from all over the country, providing more than 18,000 items of goods. The supply chain side provides the anchors of the Douyin platform with a sufficient and rich supply of goods, and tailors the ultimate immersive and dazzling consumption scenarios for users to fully stimulate the vitality of consumption. See also Hong Kong, the statue-symbol of the Tiananmen Square uprising removed from the university headquarters Online, the Douyin e-commerce platform is equipped with traffic support, independent screen opening, search recommendations, etc. that run through the luxury exhibition center. On-site anchors provide more traffic entrances, increase the exposure of luxury exhibition centers, and accelerate the upgrading of sustainable fashion industry. With the joint efforts of many parties, a large number of visual scenes and high-quality content that Generation Z liked emerged in the event, and the “full details” of the luxury exhibition center were presented with younger content, bringing “new wind” to the development of the luxury exhibition center platform. It also enables the Douyin e-commerce jewelry trendy luxury industry to not only play a “new trend” that is different from the usual impression, but also bring a “novel experience” to users. The package exhibition activities carried out by the luxury exhibition center will help merchants in the second luxury industry to familiarize themselves with the new track, especially new merchants who enter the live broadcast e-commerce business to change their new roles as soon as possible, adapt to new challenges, and focus on exploring the interests of young people. New model of marketing. Merchants and experts in the second-luxury industry can take the express train of the Douyin e-commerce platform to obtain new opportunities for gameplay innovation, so that more consumer users can pay attention to themselves, drive traffic accumulation, and further increase GMV increment. The convergence of forces from various parties will provide more new opportunities for the development of the second luxury industry, promote a virtuous circle of luxury goods, and contribute to promoting the continuous upgrading of consumption and better satisfying people’s beautiful life.

In recent years, Douyin e-commerce has been based on global interest e-commerce, helping many businesses in many industries to achieve good results in the field of live broadcast e-commerce. During this year’s Douyin 818 Discovery Good Things Festival, Douyin e-commerce jewelry fashion luxury industry and China Luxury Bo set up a luxury exhibition center to actively explore the innovative model of the second luxury digital economy. The online and offline linkage method brings together more than 50 jewelry trendy luxury industry experts to present a rich variety of second-luxury exquisite products, combined with the Douyin platform traffic gameplay, to jointly create a visual feast of trendy luxury categories for users.

The “China Luxury Expo Luxury Exhibition Center × Douyin 818 Discovery Good Things Festival” event lasted for two days on August 11th and August 12th. The business side activities were arranged tightly, and the Douyin e-commerce platform was committed to providing more technologies With operational support, it provides a steady stream of development impetus for the improvement of the service quality of the China Luxury Exhibition Center.

During the event, the Douyin e-commerce jewelry trendy luxury industry not only deeply linked the outstanding talents of the platform to attract the attention of young people, but also created an immersive experience through various scenes, various products, and diverse gameplay, making the personalized trendy luxury category shine and stimulate Brand consumption in the second luxury industry achieved new growth. The event invited more than 50 Douyin platform anchors to live broadcast, including many excellent anchors, such as: Feiyu Xia Yan, Feiyu Yang Zi, Jimei Lige, Hero Tiezhu, etc., leading many users across time and space to participate in the event. At the scene of various exhibits in the luxury exhibition center, the anchors accompany cloud users to watch, browse, chat, and buy, achieving “multi-polar growth” in exposure, interaction, and consumption.

In addition to relying on high-quality content and high popularity, the event brought together more than 80 second-hand luxury goods owners from all over the country, providing more than 18,000 items of goods. The supply chain side provides the anchors of the Douyin platform with a sufficient and rich supply of goods, and tailors the ultimate immersive and dazzling consumption scenarios for users to fully stimulate the vitality of consumption.

Online, the Douyin e-commerce platform is equipped with traffic support, independent screen opening, search recommendations, etc. that run through the luxury exhibition center. On-site anchors provide more traffic entrances, increase the exposure of luxury exhibition centers, and accelerate the upgrading of sustainable fashion industry.

With the joint efforts of many parties, a large number of visual scenes and high-quality content that Generation Z liked emerged in the event, and the “full details” of the luxury exhibition center were presented with younger content, bringing “new wind” to the development of the luxury exhibition center platform. It also enables the Douyin e-commerce jewelry trendy luxury industry to not only play a “new trend” that is different from the usual impression, but also bring a “novel experience” to users.

The package exhibition activities carried out by the luxury exhibition center will help merchants in the second luxury industry to familiarize themselves with the new track, especially new merchants who enter the live broadcast e-commerce business to change their new roles as soon as possible, adapt to new challenges, and focus on exploring the interests of young people. New model of marketing. Merchants and experts in the second-luxury industry can take the express train of the Douyin e-commerce platform to obtain new opportunities for gameplay innovation, so that more consumer users can pay attention to themselves, drive traffic accumulation, and further increase GMV increment. The convergence of forces from various parties will provide more new opportunities for the development of the second luxury industry, promote a virtuous circle of luxury goods, and contribute to promoting the continuous upgrading of consumption and better satisfying people’s beautiful life.