China, magnitude 5.7 earthquake in northeast: collapsed buildings, injured

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has caused damage and injured in northeastern China. The earth shook at 2:34 local time (20:34 on Saturday in Italy), hypocenter 15 kilometers deep and epicenter at the border between the provinces of Shandong and Hebei.

The local media speak of at least ten people injured and about 75 buildings collapsed. The city closest to the epicenter is Dezhou, with a population of over 5.7 million.

The quake was felt as far away as Beijing and Shanghai, about 800 kilometers away. And it was followed by another 52 adjustments.

An official from the Shandong Seismological Bureau said the chance of a larger earthquake was “very small”.

