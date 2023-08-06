Home » China, magnitude 5.7 earthquake in the northeast: people in the street and collapsed buildings
World

China, magnitude 5.7 earthquake in the northeast: people in the street and collapsed buildings

by admin
China, magnitude 5.7 earthquake in the northeast: people in the street and collapsed buildings

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake was recorded at 2:34 local time (20:34 yesterday in Italy) in northeastern China, causing damage and injuries. According to data from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) and the US geological monitoring service Usgs, the earthquake had a hypocenter 15 kilometers deep and an epicenter on the border between the provinces of Shandong and Hebei.

Local media speak of at least 10 people injured and about 75 buildings collapsed. The city closest to the epicenter is Dezhou, with a population of over 5.7 million. The quake was felt as far away as Beijing and Shanghai, about 800 kilometers away.

See also  Playboy torna in Ukraina, in kopertina Iryna Bilotserkovets ferita in un raid

You may also like

Disappearance of Kata, investigators close to turning point:...

Mysterious Purple Smoke Envelops Portland, Maine, Sparking Health...

China, magnitude 5.7 earthquake in northeast: collapsed buildings,...

A young man is bathing in a pond...

Coast Guard Searching for Missing Plane and Two...

14th protest “Serbia against violence” | Info

Bridge over the Strait, skip the salary cap....

Palermo, Corini with the certainty of 4-3-3 towards...

Cyclone Maya weather forecast | Info

U.S. Halts Aid to Niger as ECOWAS Implements...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy