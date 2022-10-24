BEIJING – The new line-up unveiled by Xi Jinping of the Politburo Standing Committee – the governing body of China – now made up of only its loyalists, triggers panic on the markets. The shares on the stock exchange of Hong Kong they slipped to their lows in 13 years, the Shanghai Stock Exchange closed negative (-2%) and the yuan fell to its lowest level in the last 14 years against the dollar.

The absolute power of the new helmsman and the lack of more market-oriented reformers in the party’s top body (as would have been, for example, Hu Chunhua, instead made out of any charge; or Wang Yang, also put out of the way) raises the fears of investors, worried that economic growth is no longer among the priorities of the Chinese leader. Security is the new magic word; the influence of the Party wins on the market, even more, signaling a new, even more statist model. All amplified by a zero-Covid policy destined not to disappear. Thus foreign investors rushed out of the Chinese stock market, selling, through links with Hong Kong, a record amount of stocks: 17.9 billion yuan (2.5 billion dollars). The giants of the tech sector Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Jd and Meituan collapsed 11%. China’s top ten tycoons lost $ 9 billion. “The market fears that, with the election of so many supporters of Xi, the latter’s ability to implement policies that are not favorable to the market is now well established”, analysts explain. Bloomberg.

The sales have been particularly strong as the Chinese government has released data that, in general, give a sigh of relief. With a week delay – in order not to disturb the harmony of Congress – China has in fact published the economic data for the last quarter. Expectations beaten with GDP growing by 3.9% and thus regains momentum after the poor performance of the past months. But on closer inspection the statistics, the state of health of the second world economy still presents many shadows. Retail sales are fading to 2.5%: a sign of how, with the anti-Covid measures set to last for a long time, consumption is struggling to recover. Exports grow at 5.7%, but it is the lowest rate since April (those to Russia recorded a + 21.2%). Real estate does not reverse the negative trend, house prices fall for the thirteenth consecutive month, well reflecting the mistrust: sales fell by 22%. The unemployment rate rises to 5.5%. China has set a GDP growth target for this year of around 5.5%, even if it will be unattainable. The International Monetary Fund expects 3.2%: the lowest growth – excluding the 2020 pandemic – since 1976.

Positive signs: industrial production in September increased by 6.3%. But the outlook, in general, is “bleak,” says Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics.

At the Xi Congress he announced the goal of making China reach the GDP per capita of an average developed country by 2035, which according to economists implies a doubling of the size of the economy between now and 2035. This would require an ambitious rate of average growth of about 4.7% in this time window. But this 2022 will already end badly and 2023 does not bode well. By 2035, China’s GDP should have surpassed that of the United States, but as he points out Financial Times it could happen much later: certainly not before 2060.

The dissemination of Chinese macro-economic data had been suspended without explanation as early as October 14, starting with trade, in the run-up to the XX National Congress of the Communist Party which entrusted President Xi Jinping with an unprecedented third mandate to the general secretariat.