China has announced the start of three days of military exercises around Taiwan. A move in response to the meeting in Florida between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy despite threats from Beijing. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese army has in fact declared that today’s exercises are “a serious warning against the collusion of Taiwan’s separatist forces with external forces and a necessary move to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The exercises, dubbed “United Sharp Sword”, involve “patrols and combat-ready exercises in and around the Taiwan Strait, north, south and east of Taiwan and over the sea and in the airspace as planned,” Colonel Shi said. Yi del Lo of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command command.

According to reports from the state-run CCTV network, the military maneuvers begun today by China are trying a total “encirclement” of Taiwan, with “patrols and advances around the island, shaping positions of encirclement and all-round deterrence”. A video, on the military channel, showed some assets involved between Navy rocket launchers and destroyers, as well as Air Force jets and bombers. Special emphasis on ground forces’ missile systems, capable of reaching the island from the Chinese coast: in the past they were only supplied to the ‘Rocket Force’.

“The people of Taiwan love democracy” and as the government of Taipei “we look forward to strengthening cooperation with the United States on security matters”. It was the response of the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, to the Chinese military exercises on the Strait. “We want to continue collaborating with the United States and with other countries in defense of democracy and freedom”, she added, speaking of the “years of authoritarian expansionism” which she has witnessed “in recent years”.