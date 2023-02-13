Home World China, media: “Unidentified flying object sighted, we’ll shoot it down”
China, media: "Unidentified flying object sighted, we'll shoot it down"

China, media: “Unidentified flying object sighted, we’ll shoot it down”

Maritime authorities in east China‘s Shandong province said on Thursday that they had sighted an unidentified flying object over the waters near the coastal city of Rizhao and are preparing to shoot it down, reminding fishermen “to stay safe via messages.”
The Global Times, the nationalist tabloid of the People’s Daily, writes it on Twitter. The Russian agency Ria Novosti also reported the news with the headline: «Unidentified flying object seen off the east coast of China».

