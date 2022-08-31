China has again put millions of people in lockdown to contain the latest outbreaks of Covid-19, hitting industrial cities such as Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Dalian, Chengdu and Shijiazhuang.

In Dalian, Liaoning, the blockade affected about half of its 6 million residents for a duration of 5 days. In Shenzhen, Guangdong, at least 4 districts with around 9 million residents were affected by the closure order. In Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong near Hong Kong, 5 infections transmitted locally were detected on Tuesday, enough to cordon some areas of a district until Saturday.

Also in Guangzhou, the resumption of classes in kindergartens, primary, middle and high schools has been postponed, while those already started have been suspended, according to state media reports. Bus and metro services have also been drastically reduced.

The ‘zero tolerance’ policy at Covid, supported to the bitter end by President Xi Jinping, has helped to slow down the economy. According to Capital Economics, 41 cities, responsible for 32% of China‘s GDP, are currently involved in the anti-pandemic squeeze, the highest number since April. Beijing has remained relatively calm, although travel in and out of the capital has been discouraged and residents are being tested almost daily in preparation for the 20th Communist Party Congress which opens on October 16.

On Monday, the Anbound Research Center, a Chinese think tank, argued that the draconian anti-Covid shutdown resulted in blockages on trade, travel and industry, urging a change of course to avoid an “economic stalemate”, calling on the leadership to focus on growth as done by the US, Europe and Japan. “Preventing the risk of economic stalemate should be the priority task,” the thinktank remarked in a report with the eloquent headline ‘It is time for China to adjust its virus control and prevention policies’.