Still tension between China and Taiwan. China said it conducted military exercises near Taiwan today, in response to “provocations” and “collusion” between the United States and the island’s authorities. The number of devices mobilized, nor the exact location of these maneuvers has not been specified.

The People’s Liberation Army “conducted joint joint combat readiness exercises in the sea and airspace around the island of Taiwan,” said Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater of Operations, in a statement. “This is a firm response to the growing collusion between the United States and the Taiwanese authorities and their provocations,” he added.

