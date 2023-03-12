Listen to the audio version of the article

The National People’s Congress has completed the appointments of the State Council (the Chinese central government), defining the new vice premiers and ministers who will have to help President Xi Jinping and the new Prime Minister Li on the penultimate day of the annual session of the legislative branch of parliament Qiang to lead a slower-growing economy in a more difficult global context, but surprisingly confirming Yi Gang as governor of the central bank (Pboc).

In the aftermath of Li’s appointment as premier, Ding Xuexiang, Xi’s right-hand man, became executive vice premier.

An engineer by training, Ding, whose first job was at the Shanghai Research Institute of Materials, could play a major role in leading China‘s push for technological self-sufficiency in the face of US sanctions on microchips. At 60, Ding became the youngest member of the 20th Politburo Standing Committee at last October’s CPC congress: among the seven who form the party’s top organ, he is the only one born in the 1960s, which representative of the sixth generation.

The other three vice premiers sit on the 24-member Politburo, one level below the Standing Committee: among them, He Lifeng (68), another Xi loyalist and former chief state planner, who is the new economic czar, taking over from Liu He, instrumental in handling the Sino-US trade war. He, who has a doctorate in economics, made a career in Fujian, where he worked for 25 years, including with Xi in Xiamen when the latter was deputy mayor in the 1980s.

The other two vice premiers are the former provincial secretaries of the CCP of Shaanxi and Liaoning, respectively, Liu Guozhong (60 years old) and Zhang Guoqing (58 years old), both technocrats. Furthermore, the governor of Zhejiang Zheng Shanjie (61 years old) takes the place left by He LIfeng as head of the NDRC, the top Chinese economic planner. As part of the reshuffle, aerospace engineer and People’s Liberation Army general Li Shangfu (65) was appointed defense minister, succeeding General Wei Fenghe who has retired.