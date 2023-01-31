Home World China, no more limits on the number of children: in Sichuan even the unmarried will have the right to benefits and services
BEIJING – To try to put a patch on the drop in births, which have plummeted for six consecutive years, and try to slow down a demographic collapse that arrived earlier than expected (two weeks ago the news that in 2022 in China, for the first time in over sixty years, the number of deaths has exceeded that of newborns), Sichuan is once again the great laboratory of the communist government’s policies on the birth rate.

