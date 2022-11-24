Listen to the audio version of the article

On Wednesday, new cases of Covid-19 in China reached their highest levels on a daily basis since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020: according to updates from the National Health Commission, domestic infections stood at 31,444, of which 27,517 were asymptomatic. These are minimal numbers considering what is happening in other countries, but relevant in China where the “zero tolerance” policy is still followed, albeit in the dynamic version, based on lockdown, mass testing and quarantine. The figure exceeds the almost 30 thousand infections in mid-April, in the midst of the outbreaks that blocked Shanghai for two months.

Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan, has ordered lockdowns in several districts in efforts to bring the Covid-19 outbreaks under control that sparked violent protests Tuesday night and Wednesday morning at Foxconn’s mega plant, the “iPhone City» which assembles 70% of Apple’s smartphones. Residents of central Zhengzhou cannot leave the area unless they have a negative Covid test and permission from local authorities, whose advice is not to leave their homes “unless it is necessary”. According to the National Health Commission, Henan has recorded nearly 700 new infections in one day.