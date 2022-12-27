Listen to the audio version of the article

Farewell to the “zero Covid” policy in the midst of one of the most tumultuous waves since the beginning of the pandemic. China is preparing to reopen its borders in January, ending a three-year lockdown that has scuttled the economy and sparked widespread unrest. The easing comes at the height of a monstrous rise in cases, with 250 million infections in 20 days and the specter of a million victims in the wave. A change of approach that can be summed up in the words of President Xi Jinping: “Faced with the new situation, a more targeted health campaign must be launched to protect people’s lives,” he said.

Stop quarantines and easier visas

In detail, from 8 January China will no longer impose the quarantine obligation on arriving travelers, limiting itself to requesting a negative swab in the 48 hours prior to departure. Currently, an eight-day period of self-isolation must be observed, divided between five days in a designated facility and three at home.

The government has announced that it will facilitate visa applications for various reasons, from study to family reunification, as well as unlock the limit on international flights and readmit outbound tourism. The management of Covid itself has been downgraded to a minor emergency level, removing the legal justification for the more invasive measures of the “zero Covid” policy. The national authorities reiterate that they will continue to monitor the proliferation of infections and will try to eliminate the most insidious outbreaks.

The priority, senior official Liang Wannian said, is to “move from infection prevention and control to treatment, with the aim of ensuring health, preventing serious disease and enabling a stable and orderly transition as we adjust the response to the pandemic.” Covid”. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention may also reduce the frequency of publishing the data from a daily update to a monthly release.

Japan: tests for visitors from China from Friday



Japan to impose Covid tests on visitors from mainland China. This was announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in response to the imminent end of mandatory quarantines upon arrival in China. The measure will come into force on Friday. There is “information that infections are spreading rapidly” in China, Kishida said, and “it is difficult to establish the situation precisely. This is generating growing concern in Japan.”