China Plans Lunar Mission to Bring Back First Samples from Far Side of the Moon

China Plans Lunar Mission to Bring Back Samples from Far Side of the Moon
China‘s ambitious lunar mission to retrieve samples from the far side of the Moon is set to take place next year, according to officials. The mission, called Chang’e-6, aims to deepen understanding of the previously unexplored far side of the Moon and analyze samples to expand knowledge about our celestial neighbor. Preparations for the mission are progressing smoothly, with a relay satellite expected to be deployed in the first half of next year.
In addition to Chang’e-6, China is also looking ahead to its Chang’e-8 mission scheduled for 2028. Chinese officials have called for greater global collaboration during this unmanned lunar expedition, inviting joint “mission-level” projects with other countries and international organizations. This collaboration could involve launching spacecraft together, operating in orbit, conducting interactions between spacecraft, and jointly exploring the Moon’s surface.
The Chang’e-6 spacecraft is planned to land in the Aitken Basin on the Moon’s far side, an important landform of high scientific interest. It will collect dust and rock samples, allowing scientists to advance their studies on the far side and analyze the composition of the samples. The mission will also carry payloads and satellites from four international partners, including instruments for detecting radon gas and negative ion detection.
China hopes that the upcoming lunar missions, along with Chang’e-7 in 2026, will provide valuable data to establish a permanent international research station at the lunar south pole by 2040. This effort is part of China‘s broader push to become a major player in space exploration. China has already achieved several milestones in its space program, including sending a rover to the far side of the Moon in 2019 and completing construction of the Tiangong orbital space station last year.
The country’s lunar ambitions align with those of other nations, such as India, Russia, and the United States, who also recognize the scientific benefits, national prestige, and potential access to resources that successful lunar missions can bring. China and the United States have been rallying international partners for their respective lunar programs, with the United States already signing the Artemis Accords with over two dozen countries.
As China continues to expand its space program, it seeks to strengthen its collaborations and partnerships on a global scale. The upcoming lunar missions present an opportunity for international cooperation and joint exploration, fostering knowledge exchange and advancements in space research.