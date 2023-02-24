As the conflict enters its 52nd week, the war in Ukraine is beginning to visibly affect declared international relations – with the US declaring Russian President Vladimir Putin a defeat, while Russia has resumed its nuclear threat and China has taken a tougher stance against the US.

A year after Russian troops entered Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region to kick off Russia’s war against Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kiev and declared the Russian president a failure.

“He thinks dictators like him are tough and leaders of democracies are weak,” Biden said later in the day in a speech on Polish soil.

“He then met the iron will of the United States and countries around the world that refuse to accept a world ruled by fear and force.”

Biden sees Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a strong opponent of Putin, while Putin refuses to recognize Zelensky as an equal.

“Putin finds himself at war with a country led by President Zelensky, whose courage will be forged in iron and fire.”

Biden concluded, “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never.”

Biden’s visit to Kiev, still in a war zone, is fraught with risk but one full of symbolism. Footage of Biden and Zelensky walking downtown was recorded and filmed.

Putin defended the military operation in a two-hour speech the next day.

“One year ago, in order to protect the people of our historic lands, to ensure the security of our country, and to eliminate the threat posed by the neo-Nazi regime that has grown in Ukraine following the 2014 coup, we decided to launch a special military operation ,” Putin was referring to the Maidan revolution that toppled Ukraine’s pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych.

Putin said, “We have tried our best, indeed we have exhausted all possibilities to solve this problem in a peaceful way.” He emphasized that once Ukraine on the Russian border becomes a NATO member, then Russia’s security will never be guaranteed. It should be pointed out that NATO initiated Ukraine’s accession process in 2008.

Consistent with his past claims, Putin still paints the West as neo-colonial and aggressive.

“Concepts of honor, trust and decency do not suit them. During their long centuries of colonialism, hegemony, they are used to being allowed to do anything, used to taming the whole world.”

Sino-US proxy war?

To make matters worse, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claimed that China was considering supplying arms to Russia.

“Our concern right now is that, based on the information we have, they are considering lethal support, and we’ve made it clear to them that this poses serious problems for us and our relationship,” Blinken told CBS News. “

Blinken clarified that he was referring to weapons and ammunition, but did not say what type of weapon.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin shot back the next day, “It is the United States, not China, that continues to supply weapons. The United States has no right to issue orders to China.”

Biden warned on March 18 last year that if China provided “material support” to Moscow, it would bear consequences.

And China has been acting cautiously.

In June last year, Chinese leaders criticized the U.S. approach and called on the world to “abandon the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, oppose unilateral and abusive sanctions, and surpass the small circle of hegemony with a big family with a shared future for mankind.” The most important thing is the economic sanctions imposed by the United States on China and Russia.

In September last year, China expressed to Putin its “doubts and concerns” about the war, and talked about the need to “inject stability” into world affairs.

Over the next month, China‘s accusations against Putin intensified when the leaders of China and the United States met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia.

The Chinese side emphasized that “the international community should jointly oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons, and advocate the non-use of nuclear weapons and non-war of nuclear wars, so as to prevent a nuclear crisis in Eurasia.”

At the same time, Russia created the fear of a nuclear war breaking out.

As early as April last year, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov warned of the risk of a third world war.

“I don’t want to artificially raise these risks. Many people would like that. The danger is serious, real. We must not underestimate it,” he said on Russian state television.

In his speech on February 21 this year, Putin once again hinted at his nuclear escalation strategy.

“Today I am compelled to announce that Russia is suspending its participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty,” Putin said, referring to the New START treaty, which limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads the United States and Russia can deploy.

Putin did not announce a complete withdrawal from the treaty, which was renewed for another five years in 2021.

In his speech, Putin called on Russia’s state nuclear energy agency (Rosatom) to be ready to resume nuclear weapons testing.

This time, instead of reprimanding Putin, China arranged for a visit by Wang Yi, the top foreign policy official, the next day, which was clearly the forerunner of a state visit by a Chinese leader.

Putin told Wang Yi, “We are waiting for the Chinese President to visit Russia, and we have reached an agreement on this.” “Everything is progressing, developing. We are entering new areas.”

If China decides to draw closer to Russia when it needs it, it could fundamentally recalibrate global relations.

So far, Russia has shown a confrontation with the United States, which also provides Ukraine with most of the weapons that keep the fight going.

Once China becomes an arms supplier to Russia, it may introduce a symmetry, in which case China and the United States will each sponsor a side in this war. This would likely elevate China to superpower status replacing the US, but would likely also demote Russia.

There are more uncertain international developments surrounding the war in Ukraine.

The Kiev Post and other media broke the news of a 17-page strategy document that it said detailed “Russia’s plans to conquer Belarus and revoke its independence”.

According to the document, Belarus must establish a full monetary union with Russia by 2030. Its media should be under Russian state control, and key military industries must be transferred to Russia. Its ultimate goal is to declare a union state of Russia and Belarus – something akin to the Soviet Union.