The Communist Party of China amended its Constitution, consolidating Xi’s status as the party’s “core”. It is the result of the approval made today of an amendment by the XX National Congress, including the so-called ‘two buildings’ and the ‘two safeguards’. According to the final statement released, these are measures aimed at cementing Xi’s central status and the leading role of his political thought within the CCP.

Four of the current seven members of the Standing Committee of the outgoing Politburo have been excluded from the new Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party: they are the premier of Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Han Zheng and Wang Yang, considered on the eve one of the possible candidates for collect the premiership in the new five years. This can be learned by consulting the list of over 200 effective members of the Committee, elected today by the 20th Congress, posted on the Weibo account (the Chinese Twitter) of the People’s Daily.

President Xi Jinping closed the proceedings of the XX National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. The notes of the Internazionale, played by the military band, preceded the official end of the works.