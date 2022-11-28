Listen to the audio version of the article

The protest against the government’s “zero Covid” policy continues in China. In Shanghai, hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets to protest against the harsh lockdowns imposed by the authorities, with clashes with the police. Police arrested two people in the city on Monday. Demonstrations were also held in Beijing, Wuhan and Chengdu.

Just in Shanghai, a BBC journalist was allegedly arrested and beaten by the police while he was following the protests. A spokesman for the British broadcaster explains that he is “extremely concerned” about “the treatment reserved for our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and convicted”. He was held several hours before being released, he added. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. All this happened while he was working as an accredited journalist ». Chinese officials said Lawrence was arrested as a precaution, in case he contracted Covid-19 from crowds, an explanation the BBC says is not credible.

Protests against Covid restrictions erupted in many cities and regions across China over the weekend following a fire that claimed lives in Xinjiang where virus controls were blamed for hampering relief efforts.

Covid cases on the rise for the fifth day in a row

Meanwhile, the number of Covid cases registered in the Asian country has increased for the fifth day in a row. On November 27, over 40 thousand cases (40,347) were recorded, of which 36,525 were asymptomatic, an increase compared to the 39,791 cases (of which 36,082 asymptomatic) of the previous day. This was stated by the Chinese Health Commission. No casualties are reported.