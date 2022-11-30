Home World China, protests also in Guangzhou. Covid, loosen some restrictions
China, protests also in Guangzhou. Covid, loosen some restrictions

Protests continue in China against the “zero Covid” policy. In Guangzhou, better known in the West as Canton, a city of about 15 million inhabitants and an important manufacturing center, a demonstration on Tuesday evening clashed with riot police in white hazmat suits.
The clashes in the southern Chinese city add to protests over the weekend in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities in the largest wave of civil disobedience in the People’s Republic of China since President Xi Jinping took power a decade ago .

In a video posted to Twitter, dozens of riot police in all-white pandemic gear, with shields over their heads, advanced in formation past what appears to be torn down roadblocks as objects fly at them.
Police were later seen escorting a line of handcuffed people to an undisclosed location. Another video shows people throwing objects at police, while a third shows a tear gas canister falling into a small crowd in a narrow street, with people running to escape the fumes.
The videos were shot in Guangzhou’s Haizhu district, which was already the scene of Covid-related unrest two weeks ago, but it was not possible to determine when they were filmed or the exact sequence of events. Social media posts claim the clashes occurred on Tuesday night.

Protests in many cities, loosen some restrictions

The China Dissent Monitor organization, run by the US government-funded Freedom House, estimated that at least 27 demonstrations were held across China from Saturday to Monday. Australian think tank Aspi estimated 43 protests in 22 cities.

Zhengzhou, where Foxconn makes iPhones, has also been the scene of unrest due to Covid. Local officials have announced the “orderly” resumption of businesses, including supermarkets, gyms and restaurants. However, they have also released a long list of buildings that would remain on lockdown.

Hours before these announcements, on Tuesday, national health officials said China would respond to “urgent concerns” raised by the population and that anti-Covid rules would be implemented more flexibly, adjusting accordingly. according to the conditions of each region.

Police chasing protesters

But while the easing of some measures, which comes as China posts record daily numbers of Covid cases, appears to be an attempt to appease the public, authorities have also begun looking into those who participated in the recent protests. “The police came to my front door to ask me about everything and make me complete a report,” a Beijing resident told Reuters on Wednesday that he refused to be identified. Another resident said some friends who posted videos of the protests on social media were taken to a police station and asked to sign a pledge that they “wouldn’t do it again”. It was unclear how the authorities identified the people to be questioned, nor how many of these people were contacted.

