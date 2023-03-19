Listen to the audio version of the article

In China there is a strategic competence that risks ending up in the drawer. We are not talking about teaching the violin or the piano, or even artistic gymnastics or a competitive sport equally important to the country. No. At the center of a possible slowdown is the study of the English language, until now the key to accessing the outside world. The Chinese economic miracle is linked to the opening of the doors to English. Language has also been a tool for dialogue at a diplomatic level: until a few decades ago, the Party leaders themselves knew, at most, Russian, thanks to the exchanges between Moscow and Beijing, the only ones possible for those of their generation.

Too much energy

The story is known. «In China they start when they are very young because English is a very important tool for being able to study abroad. But there is too much pressure on the younger children, says Li Qunlai, originally from Zhengzhou, in central China, founder of the Chinese cultural center in Milan in via Paolo Sarpi (www.centroculturalecinese.com) who teaches languages ​​and language culture pays special attention. «Parents invest a lot in private lessons and special courses, perhaps too much for such young students».

The concept resonated on the benches of the National People’s Congress when Congressman Tuo Qingming, in daily life the principal of the Yucheng District Second Middle School of Ya’an city, Sichuan province, said that “learning English consumes too much energy and time for students, considering that the practical value of foreign languages ​​for many people is limited».

Tuo Qingming therefore suggested lowering the weight of the foreign language, bringing the value in the university entrance exam from 150 points to 100 points. It is the terrible Gaokao, cross and delight of entire families, the university entrance test whose final score becomes the elevator that separates Heaven from Hell. People go to pray in temples and incense is lit to propitiate a good grade that will open the doors to one of China‘s top ten universities.

Sichuan MP Tuo Qingming speaks during a thematic session of the Two Sessions of the Chinese Parliament

The turning point of 2012

Now the knot of the tongue has come home to roost. Typically, the Two Sessions of Parliament are the arena in which to launch new ideas. «I agree with this proposal – echoed an elderly teacher present at the working group. There’s no need to make middle and high school English so difficult, instead the emphasis should be on practical application of the language.” “As far as I know – he added -, many schools have already felt this trend and have started to significantly reduce the hours of English courses and teachers of English culture”.