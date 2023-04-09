Home World China returns to threaten Taiwan: 11 warships and 70 fighters around the island. Usa: “We invite Beijing to exercise moderation”
World

by admin
The Chinese keep threatening Taiwan. And he does it on the second day of military maneuvers ordered by Beijingafter the new voltage peak reached between the People’s Republic, Taipei they United States for the president’s trip Tsai Ing-wen a Washington. Eleven warships and 70 Chinese aircraft have deployed around Taiwan, as announced by the island’s defense ministry which added that it monitors “Chinese military movements through a joint intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance system”. Precisely these surveillance operations have revealed that the warplanes identified up to 12 local time (6 in Italy) included a mix of fighter jets e bombers.

During yesterday’s Chinese military exercises they were “simulated precision attacks against key targets on the island of Taiwan and surrounding waters,” state media explained on Sunday. China‘s state broadcaster Cctv announced that the air force has deployed dozens of aircraft to “fly in the airspace of the target” and the ground forces have carried out exercises for “precision attacks on multiple objectives.

The United States, for their part, through a spokesman for the State Department, they urged China to “moderate and not change the status quo”. Washington “is closely monitoring Beijing’s actions” around the island, considered by the communist country a ‘rebel province’ to be reunified with the motherland. The United States “has sufficient resources and capabilities in the region to ensure peace and stability and meet national security commitments”.

