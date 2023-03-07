The dossiers that the Chinese has to deal with the major international powers are numerous: from Taiwan all’Ukraineup to the equilibria in theIndo-Pacific and the trade war. But there is one on which he has no intention, at least for the moment, of taking steps backwards: his definitive rise as a world power and the reorganization of the global order second one multipole scheme. So go back to throwing threatening messages a Washington through its foreign minister, Qin Gang: if the United States does not “hold the brakes and continue on the wrong path – he said -, they will certainly be there conflicts and clashes. Who will bear them catastrophic consequences?”.

Qin Gang is not just any figure in the Chinese landscape. Especially in American eyes. Up until three months ago it was ambasciatore a Washingtonthe link between Asian and US diplomacy States. Today, however, his words have very little diplomatic and show an attitude of People’s Republic back to being aggressive. This is due to the strategy of “containment and repression” implemented by Washington against the Asian giant. A policy which, however, “will not make America great and will not stop the renovation of China“.

In Chinese fiction, the provocative actions of the People’s Republic they are denied or, at the most, re-dimensioned. As regards i spy balloons shot down over the US skies: for the minister it was a “unexpected accident”with the US having “acted with a presumption of guilt, overreacted, abused force and dramatized the incident”. This attitude, argues Qin Gang, is part of the decision of the American power to abandon a “rational path” in relations with Beijing. But with this attitude, he argues, one faces “catastrophic consequences” for one “reckless bet” in the way of dealing with the relationship with the Dragon: “If the United States does not brake, but continues to accelerate along the wrong path, no guardrail will be able to prevent the derailment and there will certainly be conflicts and clashes”, he said, accusing the US of not wanting competition because “in reality, the so-called competition on the US side is all-out containment and repression, a zero-sum game in which you die and I live“.

For its part, China argues that it will continue to follow the principles of the mutual respectfrom the peaceful coexistencefrom the beneficial cooperation for all and to pursue solid and stable relations with the United States: “We hope that the American government will listen to the appeals of the two peoples, get rid of its strategic anxietyabandon the Cold War mentality zero-sum and refuse to be hijacked by the political correctness approach”.

And one of the points to be resolved, where the two powers have repeatedly clashed from a diplomatic point of view, even with military provocations on both sides, is that of Taiwan. The ‘rebel’ island, the Foreign Minister reiterated, represents one Red line that Washington absolutely must not cross, in the name of the principle ofUnique China also signed by the US government: “It is the fulcrum of China‘s central interests, the political foundation in China-US relations and the first red line that must not be crossed – underlined the minister – We will continue to work for the peaceful reunificationbut we reserve the right to take all necessary measures. No one should ever underestimate the firm determination, strong will and great ability of the Chinese government and people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity“. The Taiwan strategy is part of a broader plan for American influence in the Indo-Pacific area. And according to Beijing, Washington’s ultimate goal is to create one “Asia-Pacific version of NATO”forming a “small circle” and promoting “decoupling” in the name of freedom and openness, regional security and prosperity.

The polar star that must guide not only the two countries on the Taiwan dossier, but all-round China-US relations is that of “non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties”. In a nutshell, competition that must never turn into confrontation. Concept already expressed also by the president Joe Biden in the last months. Qin Gang noted that if the two countries “work together, the world will have a driving force towards the multipolarismo it’s a greater democracy in international relations”, while “global strategic balance and stability will be better guaranteed”. A relationship which, precisely because “it does not threaten any country, is not subject to any interference or discord sown by third parties”. The solution, however, may not please Washington, far from open to allowing China‘s definitive rise to the Olympus of the great world powers, where since the fall ofSoviet Union are, in fact, only the United States.

The minister then concluded his speech by reiterating that Beijing has assumed a super partes role in the Ukrainian conflict. Position that would allow her to become the great broker of this war, as he has already attempted to do by presenting his ‘principles for peace’ in 12 points. China, he reiterated, “has not supplied weapons to either side of the Ukrainian conflict. China is not the architect of the crisis, nor a directly affected party. Why threaten them then sanctions to China? It is absolutely not acceptable”, he concluded, hinting at “one invisible hand” which seems to support a prolonged crisis. “It is a tragedy that could have been avoided. China chooses peace over war, dialogue over sanctions and de-escalation over escalation”.