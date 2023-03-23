23.03.2023

The Xi-P meeting came to an end just as U.S. Secretary of State Blinken went to Congress to testify. Blinken said on Wednesday (22nd) that he has not yet seen China actually providing lethal assistance to Russia. He also said allowing Russia to aggress against its neighbors with impunity would “open a Pandora’s box” for potential future aggressors. What does China say about China-Russia friendship?

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday (March 22) that the United States is currently facing two major tests. long-term challenges. Blinken argues that China and Russia have worldviews very different from those of the United States, leading to a “strategic marriage” between China and Russia; in this relationship, Russia is China‘s lesser “little partner.”

According to an Agence France-Presse report on the 22nd, Blinken believes that China is promoting a “non-free” worldview and wants to replace the international order dominated by the United States; however, Blinken said that Russian President Vladimir Putin may not want order at all, what he wants is “I’m afraid” It’s chaos in the world.” Prior to this, the United States and its NATO allies had repeatedly issued warnings that China might be considering providing lethal assistance to Russia. In response, Blinken said on the 22nd that “we haven’t seen them cross that line yet.”

“I think their (China) diplomatic, political and to some extent material support for Russia is certainly not in our interest, and what we want is to stop the war,” Blinken said.

U.S. Secretary Eyes China, Russia Threat

As the Xi-President meeting ended, Blinken attended hearings of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee respectively on Wednesday to explain the US budget for fiscal year 2024. The budget was proposed in early March. The defense budget exceeds 840 billion U.S. dollars. It also provides funds to combat China‘s “doubtful behavior” around the world, and strengthens its deployment in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China‘s efforts in the Pacific island countries. influence.

“The post-Cold War world is over, and serious competition has begun, influencing and shaping what comes next,” Blinken said, according to a statement released by the U.S. State Department. “America holds an optimistic vision for the future: a free, secure , open and prosperous world.”

Over the past year, the Russo-Ukrainian war has triggered reflections from all walks of life, worrying about whether it will affect China‘s process of unifying Taiwan. Reuters quoted Blinken as saying at a Senate hearing that if the world allowed Russia to aggress against its neighbors without accountability, it would “open a Pandora’s box” for potential future aggressors and lead to a “world of conflict.” “. In other words, the situation in Ukraine will not only affect Ukraine, but “will also have a profound impact on Asia.”

According to Taiwan’s Central News Agency, Republican Senator Bill Hagerty asked Blinken at the hearing whether he agreed with CIA Director William Burns’ assessment that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will have more than 1,000 soldiers by 2027. Ability to attack Taiwan. Blinken agrees.

Chinese foreign minister: China and Russia are ‘friends of gentlemen’

Recently, China has actively acted as a peacemaker in the Russia-Ukraine war and proposed a 12-point peace plan for Ukraine. China‘s official media Xinhua News Agency released the Sino-Russian joint statement after the Xi-P meeting on the 22nd, roughly reiterating the statement of the peace plan, saying that the problem should be resolved through political and diplomatic means, but the long-term demands of the United States and Ukraine were not included in the text: put pressure on Russia Withdraw troops from Ukraine.

In the face of European and American doubts about Sino-Russian friendship, China continues to emphasize “persuading peace and promoting talks.” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby criticized China‘s position on the Russia-Ukraine issue on the 21st as “not fair” in any way; in response to this, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded on the 22nd, saying that China has “no selfishness.” And criticize the United States: “Is it fair to continuously send weapons to the battlefield? Is it fair to let the conflict continue to escalate? Is it fair to let the impact of the crisis spill over to the world?”

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang explained the situation of the Xi-Pup meeting on the 22nd. He described the “gentlemen’s friendship” between China and Russia as “in stark contrast to those closed, exclusive, selfish and narrow-minded group politics”, and implicitly criticized the US-led democratic alliance system. Qin Gang said: “The main contradiction in the world today is not at all the so-called ‘democracy versus authoritarianism’ exaggerated by individual countries, but the struggle between development and containment of development, between justice and power.”

