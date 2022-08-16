The Taiwan Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee has announced sanctions against those it described as “Taiwanese separatist fanatics,” according to the official Xinhua news agency. Among those sanctioned are Taiwan Legislative Assembly Vice President Tsai Chi-chang, activists such as Lin Fei-fan and other members of the (ruling island) Democratic Progressive Party such as Bi-khim Hsiao, Wang Ting -yu or Koo Li-hsiung. Thus becoming part of a list that already included, among others, the current Foreign Minister of Waiwan, Joseph Wu. Sanctioned individuals and their close relatives will be barred from entering Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, and their companies and organizations will not be able to conduct business in Mainland China for profit. The Bureau said that “Taiwanese separatist fanatics have gone to great lengths to collude with foreign forces to support Taiwan’s independence,” behavior that became “more egregious” during the trip of US House Speaker Nancy. Pelosi, on the island earlier this month.