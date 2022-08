Listen to the audio version of the article

Beijing, after breaking down the psychological threshold of $ 1 trillion in May, continues to sell off US government bonds. According to the latest data from the US Treasury Department, referring to the month of June, the amount of Treasury held by China has settled at 967.8 billion dollars. This is a significant decrease in exposure. Exactly one year earlier, on June 30, 2021, the US government in the hands of the former Middle Kingdom were worth …