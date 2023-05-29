China sends its first civilian astronaut into space

Listen to the audio version of the article

Chinese astronauts (taikonauts) Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao will be on a Shenzhou-16 mission to the Tiangong space station, China Manned Space Agency spokesman Lin Xiqiang said in a briefing. , according to which Jing will be the commander. The launch of the Shenzhou-16, state media reported, is expected tomorrow at 9:31 local time (3:31 in Italy). The mission involves China‘s first civilian astronaut, against military tradition: “Gui Haichao, payload expert, professor at the Beijing Aeronautics and Astronautics University,” said Lin.