Listen to the audio version of the article

Chinese troops will travel to Russia for a round of joint exercises with Russia and other countries including India, Belarus and Tajikistan. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Beijing, specifying that the Chinese presence “is not related to the current international and regional situation”. The military operations are part of a collaboration agreement with “the aim of deepening practical and friendly cooperation with the armies of the participating countries, improving the level of strategic collaboration between the parties and strengthening the response capacity to various security threats” , reads a note.

Thanks to Putin for supporting Taiwan

As a sub-text to the news, the Beijing-Washington friction worsened with the visit of the American speaker to Taiwan Nancy Pelosi in Taipei. It is no coincidence that China thanks Russian President Vladimir Putin for the support received on this dossier, according to whom Pelosi’s visit was a “well-planned provocation”. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin recalled that more than 170 countries have reaffirmed the principle of “one China“, supporting Beijing “in its safeguarding of national sovereignty and territorial integrity”. Putin’s judgments “are a manifestation of high-level strategic cooperation between China and Russia and of consistent and firm mutual support on issues that affect mutual fundamental interests”.

Exercises «Vostok» from 30 August

It is no coincidence that the announcement of the joint exercises comes after days of growing tensions between Beijing and the US due to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier this month. The Communist leadership reacted with anger to the move considered an assist to the independence forces of Taipei, considered an “inalienable” part of China to be reunified even by force, if necessary. For a week, the People’s Liberation Army organized unprecedented maneuvers around the island, testing an air-naval blockade and also launching ballistic missiles. Currently, “patrol and combat readiness missions” are underway. In July, Russia announced its intention to hold the “Vostok” (East) military exercises from 30 August to 5 September, despite the onerous ongoing war against Ukraine, also anticipating the general participation of foreign forces.

The precedent of 2018 and the friendship “without limits”

Russia’s Eastern Military District, which is in charge of the maneuvers, includes part of Siberia and has its headquarters in Khabarovsk, near the Chinese border. The last moves of this kind took place in 2018, when the People’s Liberation Army took part for the first time, as part of an annual bilateral cooperation agreement with Moscow that is fully operational. With Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Putin, Beijing and Moscow have increasingly strengthened bilateral ties in various sectors, including in the military field. Xi and Putin announced in Beijing on February 4, at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, the “unlimited” partnership, a few weeks before Moscow – on February 24 – began its “special military mission” in Ukraine.