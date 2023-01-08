Home World China, serious road accident: 17 dead and 22 injured
World

China, serious road accident: 17 dead and 22 injured

by admin
China, serious road accident: 17 dead and 22 injured

A road accident in eastern China‘s Jiangxi province left 17 dead and 22 injured. This was reported by the state broadcaster CCTV, quoting the local authorities and emphasizing that an investigation into the causes of the tragedy is underway.

An hour after news of the accident broke, the Nanchang Traffic Police issued warnings to motorists that there was “fog” in the area. “Visibility while driving is precarious – warned the police – please use fog lights. Slow down, drive slowly, keep a safe distance from the car in front, avoid pedestrians and do not change lanes or go forward”.

The most serious accident in the recent past dates back to last September, when 27 people died in the crash of a bus carrying a group destined for quarantine in the province of Guizhou, in the south-west of the country.

See also  Notice!Closing at the end of this month丨More than 900 taxis in Kaifeng are sent for free test丨Zhengzhou releases Circulars No. 113 and 114- Current Affairs- Kaifeng Net

You may also like

Pope to children on Mission Day for Children:...

Usa: Ana Montes, one of the most famous...

The dilemma of the Italian military: if hi-tech...

Russian World Moscow Kirill and Benedict XVI

Israel, 10,000 people protest against justice reform

From January 12th, international flights entering Beijing will...

Russian World Moscow Kirill and Benedict XVI

Mexico, collision between two subway trains: one dead...

The city of ice: reportage from Longyearbyen in...

Mexico, collision between two subway trains: at least...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy