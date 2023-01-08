A road accident in eastern China‘s Jiangxi province left 17 dead and 22 injured. This was reported by the state broadcaster CCTV, quoting the local authorities and emphasizing that an investigation into the causes of the tragedy is underway.

An hour after news of the accident broke, the Nanchang Traffic Police issued warnings to motorists that there was “fog” in the area. “Visibility while driving is precarious – warned the police – please use fog lights. Slow down, drive slowly, keep a safe distance from the car in front, avoid pedestrians and do not change lanes or go forward”.

The most serious accident in the recent past dates back to last September, when 27 people died in the crash of a bus carrying a group destined for quarantine in the province of Guizhou, in the south-west of the country.