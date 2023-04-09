Home World China Southern Airlines will implement the Guangzhou-Bangkok Don Mueang route | TTG China
China Southern Airlines will implement the Guangzhou-Bangkok Don Mueang route

China Southern Airlines will implement the Guangzhou-Bangkok Don Mueang route | TTG China

Recently, due to the booming travel demand in Thailand, in order to ensure the travel of passengers, China Southern Airlines will add a Guangzhou-Bangkok Don Mueang (CZ8085/6) round-trip flight every day from April 10, which will be operated by A320 aircraft to meet market demand. It is reported that China Southern Airlines is the first airline company among the three major domestic airlines to deploy capacity to implement the Don Mueang route in Bangkok.

The specific time of the flight is: the outbound flight departs from Guangzhou Baiyun Airport at 09:15 Beijing time and arrives at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand at 11:25 local time; the return flight departs from Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand at 12:55 local time and arrives at 17:05 Beijing time Guangzhou Baiyun Airport.

China Southern Airlines said that with the gradual increase in outbound travel, the resumption of China Southern Airlines’ Southeast Asian passenger routes is progressing well. Up to now, the routes from Guangzhou to Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Singapore, Manila and other routes have resumed to two round trips per day. Among the routes from other domestic cities to Southeast Asia, Shanghai Pudong-Ho Chi Minh City performs 1 round-trip per day, and Shenzhen-Ho Chi Minh City 4 round-trips per week.

With the recovery of the outbound travel business of travel agencies, China Southern Airlines will continue to increase its international capacity in the future. In order to further meet the travel needs of passengers, travel routes such as Guangzhou-Sabah, Chiang Mai, Bali, Nha Trang, and Siem Reap will be resumed in stages.

