[The Epoch Times, November 23, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Chen Ting) Central banks around the world are rushing to buy gold this year, but it is not sure which central banks are behind this wave of buying. There has been speculation that Beijing may be hoarding gold in an attempt to reduce its reliance on the dollar.

According to Nikkei Asia (link), Beijing is eager to reduce its dependence on the U.S. dollar after Russia invaded Ukraine and came under currency sanctions from Western countries.

According to a November report by the World Gold Council, central banks bought a net 399.3 tonnes of gold between July and September. This figure is more than four times that of the same period last year.

The figures for the third quarter jumped sharply compared to 186 tonnes in the previous quarter and 87.7 tonnes in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the year-to-date total alone exceeds any year on record since 1967.

“Nikkei Asia” stated that the central banks of Turkey, Uzbekistan and India announced the acquisition of 31.2 tons, 26.1 tons and 17.5 tons respectively.

These public purchases add up to only about 90 tons, meaning it is unclear which countries purchased the remaining roughly 300 tons of gold.

Koichiro Kamei, a financial and precious metals analyst, said some unidentified buying was to be expected, but “unidentified buying of this magnitude is unheard of”.

At present, speculation about who is the mysterious buyer is constantly emerging.

Emin Yurumazu, a Turkish economist living in Japan, said: “Seeing that Russia’s overseas assets were frozen after the invasion of Ukraine, anti-Western countries rushed to accumulate gold reserves on their hands.”

“China is likely to buy a lot of gold from Russia,” said market analyst Itsuo Toshima.

“Nikkei Asia” said that Beijing has taken similar actions in the past. Since 2009, it has continued to buy gold in a low-key manner, and shocked the market in 2015, announcing that its gold holdings had increased by about 600 tons. Beijing has not reported any activity since September 2019.

Toyoshima said the People’s Bank of China may have bought some of the gold held by the Russian central bank. Originally Moscow held more than 2,000 tons of gold.

The 2008 financial crisis sapped confidence in U.S. Treasuries and other dollar-denominated assets. For the past 10 years or so, central banks have been accumulating gold reserves. Emerging countries with low creditworthiness also want to increase their gold reserves because gold is highly liquid and has no sovereign risk.

China has been reducing its holdings of U.S. bonds. Immediately after Russia first attacked Ukraine in late February, China sold $121.2 billion in U.S. debt, roughly equivalent to 2,200 tons of gold, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

China‘s holdings of U.S. Treasuries fell to $933.6 billion in September, below the $1 trillion mark for the sixth consecutive month.

According to Chinese customs data, China‘s gold imports from Russia surged in July, more than 8 times from the previous month, and about 50 times the level in the same period last year.

Central banks don’t usually sell their gold holdings in the market, which means the more they buy, the stronger the support for gold prices.

