Home World China Taiwan, tension rises: 9 military planes over the median line
World

China Taiwan, tension rises: 9 military planes over the median line

by admin
China Taiwan, tension rises: 9 military planes over the median line

Tensions have risen again in the Taiwan Strait, with nine Chinese military aircraft crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait on both the northern, central and southern sides in five patrol groups. This was announced by the Ministry of National Defense of Taiwan, underlining that the Armed Forces of the island have “monitored and responded to the situation with our means without an escalation” of the situation.

China declares that it does not recognize the middle line of the Taiwan Strait, considering the island part of a “single China” and destined for “reunification” with the People’s Republic of China. For the Taipei Defense Ministry, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, reads a note, “has jeopardized regional stability, caused tension, brought a negative impact to security and economic development with this deliberate action. We therefore condemn this irrational act.”

The Chinese move, not surprisingly, just the day after the trip to the United States of the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, started from New York.

See also  Israel does not pass citizenship law. First obstacle for the Bennett government

You may also like

Vânia Mignone “A song is made out of...

Trump, what he is accused of and the...

India temple collapse kills at least 35

Bologna-Udinese | Motta: “Zirkzee and Dominguez will be...

Disinformation in the age of artificial intelligence –...

Russia, the mother of Masha appears, the pacifist...

German media: German foreign minister to visit Beijing...

BenQ TK860i successor to TK850

The teacher held a class in a costume...

“Easter exhibition of folk handicrafts” opened in Subotica!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy