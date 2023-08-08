China, tension with the Philippines and attacks the US: “Stop creating discord”

China will continue “to adopt the necessary measures to decisively safeguard national sovereignty” over Ren’ai Jiao, a coral reef in the South China Sea at the center of a dispute with the Philippines, urging the US to “stop using the question of the sea Southern Chinese to sow discord.” At the same time, Beijing will invite Manila “to honor its commitments and to cease all provocative actions with immediate effect”, Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said in a statement, according to which China “has sovereignty over the Nansha islands, including Ren’ai Jiao, on sufficient historical and legal grounds.”

Recently, Wu added regarding the weekend’s events that saw the Chinese coast guard use water cannons against ships in Manila, “the Philippines violated its commitments and attempted to deliver construction materials for maintenance and reinforcing warships illegally stranded” on the reef known as the Second Thomas Shoal (but Ayungin in the Philippines and Ren’ai in China).

China Sea, from Beijing water cannon against Philippine ship

“This move violated China‘s sovereignty and the Declaration on the Conduct of the Parties in the South China Sea. The Chinese coast guard vessel has blocked Philippine vessels in accordance with the law and has taken warning measures,” the spokesman continued. Furthermore, «in order to avoid direct blockage and collisions when repeated warnings proved ineffective, water cannons were used as additional warnings. The operations on the spot were reasonable, legal and professional,” Wu specified, who has heavily criticized Washington.

“Regardless of the facts, the United States groundlessly accused China for the legitimate protection of maritime rights and law enforcement actions. The US is not a party to the South China Sea issue and they have no right to dictate anything.” Therefore, the US should “seriously respect China‘s territorial sovereignty, its maritime rights and interests, and respect the positive efforts made by the countries of the region to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea”, concluded Wu, assuring that ” the Chinese military will vigorously carry out its duties and missions and steadfast guardianship of national sovereignty, rights and maritime interests.