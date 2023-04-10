China‘s People’s Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said it organized naval and air forces to “track and monitor” the USS Milius destroyer when it “illegally entered waters near China‘s Meiji Barrier Reef.” in the Nansha (disputed islands also known as Spratly, ed), in the South China Sea” The US Seventh Fleet had previously said that “the destroyer USS Milius has asserted the rights and freedoms of navigation in the South China Sea near the islands Spratly, in accordance with international law”.

Chinese fighter jets and warships simulated attacks and bombardments against Taiwan on the second day of exercises that saw Chinese forces encircle the island. This was reported by the Beijing state broadcaster CCTV. The moves were decided in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting in California with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The exercises drew condemnation from Taipei and calls for restraint from Washington, which said it was “closely monitoring Beijing’s actions”.

Dubbed the “Joint Sword,” the three-day exercise – which includes rehearsals of an encirclement of Taiwan – will conclude today, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s eastern theater command said.

China has said its fighter jets equipped “with real weapons” have conducted “simulated attacks” near Taiwan as part of operations that, also engaging the aircraft carrier Shandong, tested “a blockade around the island”. Multiple H-6K fighters, “carrying live ammunition, carried out multiple waves of simulated attacks on key targets in Taiwan,” the Eastern Theater Command of China‘s People’s Liberation Army said in a statement, adding that the aircraft carrier Shandong “has participated in today’s exercises.”

There are 70 Chinese planes and 11 warships detected by the Taiwanese armed forces around the island in the last 24 hours at 6 local time (midnight in Italy): this was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Taipei, on the third and last day of “joint sword-sharpening maneuvers” announced by the Eastern Theater Command of China‘s People’s Liberation Army on Saturday. 35 aircraft that crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and reached the Air Defense Identification Area (Adiz) southwest and southeast Taiwan, including 4 J-15s, reported aircraft activity for the first time. Shandong aircraft carrier

Read the full article on ANSA.it